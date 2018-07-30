Criminal case launched against 2nd President Kocharyan to deeply harm Armenia’s domestic political developments – RPA faction’s statement

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) faction of the Parliament issued a statement over the charges brought against 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and the decision to remand him into custody, calling this criminal case problematic from the legality perspective.

Armenpress present’s the full statement:

“The Republican Party of Armenia faction of the Parliament, getting acquainted with the charges of the criminal case launched against 2nd President of Armenia, 1st President of the Republic of Artsakh Robert Kocharyan and the decision to remand him into custody, announces:

-This process has nothing to do with democracy, rule of law and independence of judiciary.

-The filed criminal case will deeply harm the domestic political developments of the Republic of Armenia.

-By such groundless accusation, the public split trends are promoted in the country which become more dangerous on the background of alarming challenges facing Armenia and Artsakh.

-The filed criminal case is problematic from legality, especially from constitutionality perspective which can lead not only to violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms, but also can reduce Armenia’s rating and reputation in international, including legal platforms.

-The Special Investigative Service, the Prosecutor General’s Office and courts should properly guarantee the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia and be guided by exclusively the requirements and regulations of the Constitution, laws and international agreements.

-The RPA faction is going to raise this issue and the developments over it though the parliamentary diplomacy channels in respective international platforms and formats”.

