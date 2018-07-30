Acclaimed TV star, activist Hayk Marutyan runs for Yerevan Mayor from PM’s party

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. The Civil Contract Party, the political party of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, has said it will nominate famed TV star and activist Hayk Marutyan to be its candidate for Mayor of Yerevan in the upcoming early elections.

Earlier in June, Marutyan, a strong supporter of PM Nikol Pashinyan, had joined the Civil Contract Party.

Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan resigned on July 9.

According to the law, it is up to the City Council to set a date for electing a mayor in the event of the office being vacated, however the early elections should be held within a month. The factions of the City Council are entitled to nominate candidates.

In the event of a sole candidate, the election will be a confirmation vote.

Hayk Marutyan is perhaps best known for the critically acclaimed TV comedy show Kargin Haghordum. Marutyan has also starred in numerous other TV series and sitcoms, as well as feature films. He is also a screenwriter and producer. For many years Hayk Marutyan has been engaged in activism in social and political matters.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan