Putin says Russia is ready to invite Trump to Moscow

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is ready to travel to Washington D.C. to meet with US President Donald Trump, if appropriate conditions are in place for their work, TASS reports.

Putin said the Russian side is ready to invite Trump to Moscow. “We are ready to invite President Trump to Moscow, where, by the way, he had already been invited to, and I have already told him about this”, the Russian leader said.

Putin added that both he and President Trump share the intention of holding another meeting following this month’s Helsinki summit.



Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan