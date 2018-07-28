Armenian culture, architectural monuments, beautiful landscapes - Travelblog.lv’s video on Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian culture and art with its unique traditions, song and music, architectural monuments, beautiful landscapes have been presented in one video, the Armenian foreign ministry said.

A video discovering Armenia with its entire magic and essence was shot as a result of the cooperation of the Armenian Embassy in Latvia (residence in Vilnius) and Travelblog.lv.

By the assistance of Armenia’s State Tourism Committee and Radisson Blu Yerevan, Travelblog.lv representatives have fixed everything possible and impossible for a week – the Armenian culture and art with its unique traditions, song and music, architectural monuments, such as churches, monasteries, cross-stones and etc.

“One should watch the film in order to see and understand this, but in order to discover the treasures of the Armenian world left out of cameras, one should visit Armenia and see it in his/her own eyes”, the ministry’s statement said.

