Ombudsman applies to international structures over case of Armenian citizen who is in Azerbaijani captivity

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has applied to international structures over the case of Armenian citizen Karen Ghazaryan who is currently in Azerbaijani captivity, the Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

On July 15, 2018 the Azerbaijani defense ministry announced that it pushed back, with the formulation of the Azerbaijani media, a sabotage group of the Armenian Armed Forces in the direction of Qazax region, and one of the group members was taken captive.

Immediately after this statement Armenia’s defense ministry announced that that person is Karen Ghazaryan, a resident of Berdavan village of Armenia’s Tavush province, who faces mental problems, doesn’t serve and has never served in the Armenian Armed Forces.

The next day after the incident Karen Ghazaryan’s parents and relatives applied to the Ombudsman of Armenia. Based on these applications, the Ombudsman’s representative on July 17 visited Berdavan village and met with Karen’s parents. The parents insisted that their son didn’t serve in the army and provided respective documents proving his health problems. The parents said they are looking forward to the return of their son.

In recent days Karen’s parents repeatedly applied to the Ombudsman expressing their concern that till now they have no information about the location of their son. They also expressed concern over their son’s life, health and physical safety. They asked for the Ombudsman’s support on receiving information about their son.

Taking into account the applications received, the Human Rights Defender draws the attention of international human rights organizations and structures on this issue and asks for support on receiving information about the location and physical safety of Karen Ghazaryan, as well as his return.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan