49 killed in heavy rainfalls in northern India


YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. 49 people were killed in heavy rainfalls in northern India, RIA Novosti reported.

People were mainly killed by the collapse of the roofs of the houses, falls of threes and hail.

The government tasked the community authorities to launch rescue operations and provide financial assistance to the people affected by floods.

