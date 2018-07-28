Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 July

Armenian PM holds phone talk with President of Belarus


YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on July 28 held a telephone conversation with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during which they discussed a number of issues relating to the bilateral cooperation and their expansion, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The officials also touched upon the mutual partnership within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The phone conversation was held by the initiative of the Armenian side.

