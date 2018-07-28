Azerbaijani forces violated ceasefire nearly 300 times in Artsakh line of contact during past week
YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. During the period from July 22 to 28, the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact nearly 300 times during which they fired more than 2500 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, Artsakh’s defense ministry told Armenpress.
The Defense Army forces mainly refrained from taking countermeasures and continued taking necessary steps to organize the reliable protection of military positions.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
