Soldier killed by co-servicemen in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Soldier of the Azerbaijani army Arif Mamedov, born in 1999, has been killed by co-servicemen on July 26, meydan.tv reports.

He was killed on the Azerbaijani border as a result of a skirmish in the frontline.

The Azerbaijani defense ministry said the soldier was killed in non-combat conditions.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan