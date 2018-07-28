Soldier killed by co-servicemen in Azerbaijan
YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Soldier of the Azerbaijani army Arif Mamedov, born in 1999, has been killed by co-servicemen on July 26, meydan.tv reports.
He was killed on the Azerbaijani border as a result of a skirmish in the frontline.
The Azerbaijani defense ministry said the soldier was killed in non-combat conditions.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
