2nd President Robert Kocharyan has still something to say in politics, says head of his office

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Viktor Soghomonyan, head of the Office of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, says Kocharyan still has much to say in politics, reports Armenpress.

“We haven’t committed any wrongdoing, Kocharyan has no sense of guilt. He returned to Armenia with a quiet conscience, he didn’t avoid any process”, Soghomonyan said during today’s press conference.

He is convinced the former President will soon be released as he “has much to say in politics”.

2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has been remanded into custody by a Yerevan court. Kocharyan has been charged under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order during the March 1-2 events in 2008 in conspiracy with others.

