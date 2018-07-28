Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 July

Clear weather forecast in Armenia


YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. In the daytime of July 28, on July 29-31, on August1-2 no precipitation is expected in Armenia, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Air temperature will not change significantly.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




