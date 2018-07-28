Attorney says criminal case launched against ex-President Kocharyan is not well developed by investigative bodies

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Aram Orbelyan, attorney of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, says the criminal case launched against Kocharyan is not well developed by investigative bodies, reports Armenpress.

“We cannot understand the charges brought against Kocharyan. The evidences as well contain no evidence. I am unable to understand the charge, there are some facts, then comes the Article 300.1 (breaching the constitutional order). We cannot understand the action committed. I cannot understand the element of the crime offense so that we can defend or not to defend the person. I cannot understand whether he is accused of using the army or declaring state of emergency. There is no concrete action which we can assess whether it is a crime or not”, the attorney said, adding that he considers this process illegal.

2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has been remanded into custody by a Yerevan court. Kocharyan has been charged under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order during the March 1-2 events in 2008 in conspiracy with others.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan