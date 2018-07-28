Indicted CSTO Secretary General released on bail

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Indicted CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov has been released on bail, his attorney Mihran Poghosyan told Armenpress. The 5 million AMD bail has been paid after midnight.

Amid an ongoing investigation into the 2008 March 1 case, the Special Investigative Service has charged CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia in conspiracy with others. Khachaturov was serving as deputy defense minister of Armenia in 2008.

On July 27 the Special Investigative Service filed a motion to remand Khachaturov in custody. The court approved the motion.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan