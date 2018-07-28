LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-07-18

LONDON, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.17% to $2069.00, copper price down by 0.15% to $6280.50, lead price down by 0.14% to $2155.00, nickel price up by 0.69% to $13780.00, tin price down by 0.08% to $19785.00, zinc price down by 0.56% to $2568.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $70000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





