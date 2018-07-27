Armenian tourism companies to participate in expo in Japan

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. 7 Armenian tourism companies will participate in Tourism Expo Japan 2018 from September 20 to 23 in Tokyo, the Small and Medium Entrepreneurship Development National Center foundation told Armenpress.

On July 27 SME DNC executive director Arshak Grigoryan, president of the Tourism Committee Hripsime Grigoryan and executive director of the Tourism Development Foundation of Armenia Ara Khzmalyan signed a memorandum of cooperation for properly preparing and successfully participating in the expo.

According to the document, the sides will exchange their experience, knowledge and information with each other.

The Tourism Development Foundation of Armenia will provide financial aid for the formation and equipment of the Armenian national pavilion at the expo. The Tourism Committee will control the targeted use of financial resources provided by the Foundation. The SME DNC will cover the total travel costs of tourism companies and will co-finance the rent of the pavilion.

