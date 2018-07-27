Court to release verdict on motion to remand ex-President Kocharyan in custody at 23:30

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan court will release the verdict on the motion to remand former President Robert Kocharyan in custody at 23:30, Ara Mnatsakanyan, prosecutor of specifically important cases investigation control department, told reporters on July 27.

“The court went to the consultations room. The verdict will be released at 23:30”, he said.

On July 26 ex-President Robert Kocharyan has been charged over the 2008 March 1 case. Based on the sufficient evidence acquired during the investigation over the 2008 March 1-2 events in Yerevan, Robert Kocharyan has been charged under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia with a preliminary agreement with other persons.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan