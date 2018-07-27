State Revenue Committee Chairman convenes session of tax council

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. The session of the tax council was held at the State Revenue Committee (SRC) on July 27 led by SRC Chairman Davit Ananyan, the SRC told Armenpress.

The session was attended by deputy finance minister Arman Poghosyan, SRC deputy chairman and NGO representatives involved in the council.

During the session the SRC Chairman attached importance to the Council’s works aimed at improving the business environment and tax legislation, and proposed to continue the changes on this direction. He highlighted that it’s necessary to make the public-private partnership more effective.

The government is going to discuss the draft on changes in the tax code. The meeting participants expressed hope that the cooperation with this format will allow to make changes in the legislation and administration improvement processes.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan