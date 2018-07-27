Fresh fruit-vegetables export volume increases by 67.8%

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. An unprecedented growth of apricot export volumes has been registered in Armenia during 2018, the ministry of agriculture told Armenpress.

Nearly 50.258 tons of apricots have been exported from Armenia, which is an increase of over 76.5% compared to the previous year.

As of July 27 the export volumes increased by nearly 68% compared to the previous year.

As of July 27, 2018 11.349 tons of fresh fruit-vegetables have been exported from the country and 12.837 tons of the same products have been sold. Compared to the same period of the last year, the export volumes increased by around 45.000 tons or 67.8%.

The Armenian fresh fruit-vegetables were mainly exported to Russia (nearly 104.318 tons), and the rest to Georgia, Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Belgium, Romania, Kuwait, Qatar and the US.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan