Armenian, Russian FMs discuss cooperation in integration unions over phone

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on July 27 held a telephone conversation during which they discussed the relations of the two countries in integration unions, the Russian foreign ministry said, TASS reports.

“Issues relating to the bilateral cooperation and mutual partnership within common integration unions were discussed”, the ministry’s statement says.

The phone conversation was held by the initiative of the Russian side.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan