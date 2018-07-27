Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-07-18

YEREVAN, 27 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.12 drams to 480.89 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.33 drams to 559.03 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.63 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 5.12 drams to 629.24 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 55.00 drams to 18989.94 drams. Silver price down by 0.52 drams to 240.19 drams. Platinum price down by 96.01 drams to 12909.91 drams.