PM Pashinyan assures promotion of digital agenda is priority both for Armenia and EAEU

ST. PETERSBURG, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. The promotion of digital agenda is a priority for both Armenia and the whole Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks during the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council’s extended format session in St. Petersburg, adding that the joint efforts on this direction aim at ensuring the effective activity of the public administration system, new level of state services, which in the end will provide more favorable conditions for reaching four movement levels as declared within the Union, Armenpress correspondent reports.

“Decentralization and providing equal conditions for all member states, the monitoring of the effectiveness of the use of existing resources, consideration of the legal features of the countries and other principles, in our opinion, will enable to reach the expected results. The selection of the sequence of steps and actions linked with the existing economic realities and information security matters in countries will also contribute to this”, the PM said.

He highlighted that in this context the exchange of experience of member states is important in terms of the digital transformation of the state’s activity.

“For instance, Armenia has already formed the vision of the Digital agenda, which takes into account the harmonization processes with the EAEU. In particular, this touches upon topics, such as the opportunity to follow the movement of goods, form a single digital platform-markets and etc. Within the frames of the digital agenda, we plan to reach figures by 2025, such as the double decrease of public expenditures in services field, access to internet for 80% of the population and etc”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan