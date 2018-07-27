Single gas market to boost economic cooperation between EEU states, Pashinyan says in Russia

ST.PETERSBURG, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Digital Platform international competition of innovative projects, with nearly 300 participants at this moment, is expected to take place within the framework of the upcoming Eurasian Week annual forum’s preparations, which will take place October 22-24, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the ongoing Eurasian Intergovernmental Commission’s expanded format session in St. Petersburg, Russia.

“Naturally, we are focused on not only cooperation issues in the high technology sector but also traditional directions of partnership. These are first of all directions with which we must access common markets,” he said.

According to Pashinyan, a single gas market will boost economic cooperation between countries, will raise the integration level and competitiveness of member states, the level of gas supply reliability for consumers, accessibility and quality, will contribute to development of honest competition in the union and will have positive effect on price formation.

“In terms of creating an investigative body for aviation incidents, I would like to mention that according to expert assessments the harmonization of this issue can be completed already this year. It is important to orientate in this regard in order to rule out that the new body’s functions duplicate the International Aviation Committee’s functions,” he said, adding that he hopes the agreements which were reached at the session will contribute to increasing EEU productivity and consistent development of member states.

