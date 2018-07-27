Agreements reached at EAEU Intergovernmental Council session to provide necessary conditions for structure’s activity – Armenian PM

ST. PETERSBURG, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Implementation of agreements reached during the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will enable to provide necessary conditions for the activities of the bodies of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) taking into account the features of the Union’s member states, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks during the Council’s extended format session in St. Petersburg, Armenpress correspondent reports.

PM Pashinyan firstly thanked Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev for the reception and high-level meeting, as well as chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EAEU) Tigran Sargsyan for the agenda of the session summed up by the Commission.

“During my remarks at the May session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Sochi, I affirmed Armenia’s commitment to international obligations, also within the EAEU. I expressed our readiness and interest for active cooperation with the EAEU partners, aimed at reaching the free movement of goods, services, labor and capital by the use of principles which are based on the agreement on the EAEU, as well as modernizing the national economies of the member states and increasing competitiveness”, the PM said, adding that they have already exchanged views on wide range of issues during the narrow format session.

