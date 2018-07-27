Russia pleased with trade turnover growth in EEU

ST.PETERSBURG, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has expressed satisfaction over the development pace in the Eurasian territory.

Speaking at the expanded format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental commission in St. Petersburg, Medeved said that the Eurasian Five is continuing successful works.

“Trade turnover between EEU countries in the first half of this year grew 16,4%, including in the agriculture and industrial sectors. We intend to coherently realize our goals, develop the economies of the countries and create new jobs. Coordinated efforts in this direction are among the priorities of the Russian side’s chairmanship in the EEU,” Medvedev said.

The highlighted the implementation of the EEU’s digital agenda, creation of transportation corridors, and mentioned that these projects should be realized not only on the state level, but also by involving commercial companies. He also emphasized the creation of oil and gas markets, and expansion of favorable conditions for business.

Armenia is a member of the EEU and PM Nikol Pashinyan is also in attendance at the session.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan