Republican Party of Armenia expresses deep concerns over criminal proceedings against Kocharyan

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) has expressed deep concern over the criminal proceedings and arrest motion against former President Robert Kocharyan.

“The charges leave an impression of an exclusively political persecution, while from a legal perspective it is absurd,” HHK said in a statement.

HHK says the situation is a threat to the democratic development of Armenia and a blow to the processes of building a complete lawful state.

“The criminal proceedings launched on political motives and the charges jeopardize the constitutionality in Armenia.

We view the fabricated and artificial charges against the former commander-in-chief who has displayed unquestionable decisiveness in the Artsakh conflict and one of the decisive actors of the Artsakh Liberation War victory to be an attempt to silence oppositionists of possible developments which fundamentally differ from existing approaches for many years over the Artsakh conflict,” the statement says.

The ARF had earlier also released a statement.

