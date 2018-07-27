WATCH: The Country You Must See – Nas Daily on Armenia
YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Vlogger Nas Daily has released another video from his trip to Armenia, titled The Country You Must See.
He has been sharing his experiences in short videos on Facebook, and the latest video summarizes his visit to the country.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
