Government vows impartial and lawful solution to Amulsar issue

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. The office of Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan has released a statement over the latest statement and video issued by Lydian Armenia.

In the statement, Avinyan’s office said that the Amulsar mine’s operation issue is closely interconnected with on one hand the economic interests of Armenia and formation of international reputation of a reliable partner, and on the other hand with potential environmental risks, which require impartial evaluation.

It mentioned that a task force is studying the case.

“At the same time we can’t ignore and not note new deeply concerning facts, which shouldn’t also go unnoticed by bodies dealing with the issue. Lydian Armenia’s latest statement required objective and coherent study. We must be entirely sure that subjects seeking personal interests aren’t attempting to benefit and display opportunistic conduct from the struggle of environmentalists who seek honest goals, who are concerned over the preservation of Amulsar’s and overall Armenia’s nature,” Avinyan’s office said.

It said that the government of Armenia is the guarantor of ensuring an impartial and lawful solution of the Amulsar mine’s operation issue. “With this purpose, all facts must be objectively investigated based on principles of rule of law and unconditional maintenance of economic liberties”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan