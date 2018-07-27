Russia welcomes contacts between Armenia, Azerbaijan over NK settlement, says Zakharova

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Russia welcomes contacts between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno Karabakh issue, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in Baku, RIA Novosti reports.

The Azerbaijani and Russian foreign ministries held political consultations July 27 in Baku.

“Russia has acted productively and constructively as a mediator in the Karabakh conflict settlement issue. Russia is very well informed about the subject. Meetings over settling the conflict are held in various levels. We welcome all meetings between Yerevan and Baku, which are agreed upon by the sides and which proceed constructively,” Zakharova said.

