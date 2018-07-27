Two more Sasna Tsrer members released from pre-trial detention

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan court today has released Arayik Hakobyan from pre-trial detention. Hakobyan is a member of the Sasna Tsrer group which stormed a police station in 2016 and took hostages.

Three MPs from the Tsarukyan faction of the parliament filed guarantees as bail for the release of Hakobyan.

Earlier the attorney of Martiros Hakobyan, another member of the group, requested the court to grant his client 1,000,000 dram bail. The court granted bail and Hakobyan was released. He is currently receiving outpatient medical treatment.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan