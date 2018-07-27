Former deputy PM summoned to Special Investigative Service over March 1 case

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan was summoned to the Special Investigative Service on July 26 over the ongoing investigation into the March 1 case, the SIS said. No other details are available at the moment.

The March 1 case is an ongoing investigation into the deadly 2008 post-election unrest in Yerevan. Kocharyan was the outgoing president at the time, as Serzh Sargsyan was named winner of the presidential election. Mass protests erupted in Yerevan, which led to fatal clashes between security forces and demonstrators.

Gevorgyan served as Secretary of the National Security Council during that time.

Former President Robert Kocharyan and incumbent CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov are indicted in the case.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan