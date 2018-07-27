Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 July

Abundant sunshine, heat and Orange UV index forecast for Armenia


YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Clear weather is expected in Armenia over the weekend through Wednesday.

Meteorologists say temperature will remain unchanged, reaching 41 degrees Celsius in Yerevan

A UV index 6 (orange) has been forecast, thus avoiding direct sunlight in the afternoons is advised.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




