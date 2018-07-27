Court hearing underway over motion to remand Kocharyan into pre-trial detention

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan court has kicked off the hearing over the prosecutor’s motion to remand former president Robert Kocharyan into custody after the latter was charged amid the ongoing investigation into the 2008 March 1 case.

Kocharyan himself is in attendance at the hearing, who entered the courtroom through the back entrance.

Earlier criminal charges were pressed against Kocharyan over the March 1 case, and prosecutors requested a court to issue an arrest warrant.

Kocharyan is charged with paragraph 1 of Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code (breaching Constitutional order).

The March 1 case is an ongoing investigation into the deadly 2008 post-election unrest in Yerevan. Kocharyan was the outgoing president at the time, as Serzh Sargsyan was named winner of the presidential election. Mass protests erupted in Yerevan, which led to fatal clashes between security forces and demonstrators.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan