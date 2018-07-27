Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 July

Artsakh soldier wounded by Azerbaijani gunfire


YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. A soldier of the Artsakh’s Defense Army has been wounded by Azerbaijani gunfire in the evening of July 26 while on duty in a northeastern base.

The wounded soldier has been identified as Davit Miloyan, 20.

He is currently being treated at a military hospital, the defense ministry of Artsakh said.

An investigation has been launched over the incident.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




