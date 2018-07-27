Trump thanks Kim Jong Un for returning remains of US soldiers of Korean War

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. North Korea transferred 55 small, flag-draped cases carrying the suspected remains of U.S. soldiers killed in the Korean War on Friday, officials said, a first step by Pyongyang to implement an agreement made in the Singapore summit, Reuters reports.

“After so many years, this will be a great moment for so many families. Thank you to Kim Jong Un,” US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter.

A White House statement earlier said: “We are encouraged by North Korea’s actions and the momentum for positive change.”

A U.S. military transport plane flew to an airfield in North Korea’s northeastern city of Wonsan to bring the remains to Osan air base in South Korea, the White House statement said.

The remains would then be flown to Hawaii for further processing under the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, the U.N. Command said in a statement.

