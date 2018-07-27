LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-07-18

LONDON, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.41% to $2065.50, copper price up by 0.08% to $6290.00, lead price up by 0.19% to $2158.00, nickel price up by 0.26% to $13685.00, tin price down by 0.15% to $19800.00, zinc price down by 0.98% to $2582.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $70000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.