Ex-President Robert Kocharyan charged over 2008 March 1 case
20:55, 26 July, 2018
YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has been charged over the 2008 March 1 case, the Special Investigative Service told Armenpress.
Based on the sufficient evidence acquired during the investigation over the 2008 March 1-2 events in Yerevan, Robert Kocharyan has been charged under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia with a preliminary agreement with other persons.
Motion has been filed to a Yerevan court requesting to remand Kocharyan in custody.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
