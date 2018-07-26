Former police chief Alik Sargsyan arrives in Special Investigative Service

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Former police chief of Armenia, MP Alik Sargsyan arrived in the Special Investigative Service, reports Armenpress.

He told reporters that he came to the SIS to testify on the report on extortion case.

Asked whether he may be involved with any status in the 2008 March 1 case investigation, the MP said he has no link with the March 1 case, adding that this case should be definitely revealed.

He told reporters that he normally reacts to the corruption discoveries of the law enforcement agencies. “I have always stated and state that anyone should be held accountable, if not today, then tomorrow”, he said.

