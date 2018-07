President Sarkissian hosts Marseille-based mountaineer Ara Khatchadourian and AGBU Armenia chairman Vasken Yacoubian

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on July 26 hosted Marseille-based Armenian mountaineer, member of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Ara Khatchadourian and AGBU Armenia chairman Vasken Yacoubian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting Ara Khatchadourian told about his Run For Peace which launched this year in April from Marseille and completed in Yerevan on July 21. Khatchadourian passed 8 countries, 150 cities and nearly 5000 kilometers. He also introduced his upcoming plans.

President Sarkissian said he is impressed with Khatchadourian’s unique initiative and wished him success in his future activities.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan