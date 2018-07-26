PM Pashinyan introduces government’s economic priorities to Russian-Armenian businessmen in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who arrived in Russia on a working visit, touched upon the government’s economic priorities during the meeting with dozens of Armenian businessmen in St. Petersburg. The PM said one of the priorities is the development of high technologies.

“Our overall priority is to make Armenia a country of high technologies, our goal is to promote the establishment of productions based on high technologies. Today there is a great interest, for instance, towards the production of solar power plants. We will do everything for these factories to be constructed. The second priority, which is at the examination stage, is the diamond production, diamond cutting which previously was quite developed in Armenia. At this stage we are studying the opportunities. The next priority is agriculture. We need new understanding in this field: establishment of greenhouses, intensive gardens, production of anti-hail networks are very important. The development of sectors directed for export plays an important role. Tourism is the next direction. In this case we need to pay specific focus on Armenia’s nature protection field: providing ecologically clean environment and food is very important for becoming a tourism center”, the Armenian PM said.

PM Pashinyan stated that the Armenian government doesn’t suggest anyone to transport their capital to Armenia. “Try from any threshold that is safe for you. Let us try to invest money so that they won’t be spent with a consumption logic, but will create an added value. We need to change the logic of charity. The glorification of charity should be replaced by the glorification of work”, he said.

Nikol Pashinyan expressed confidence that the Armenian government has no reason to fail. “There will be no failure, there will be success after success. Today Armenia has firm positions in foreign policy, the leadership has the people’s complete trust in the domestic policy which we will definitely exercise. I guarantee that Armenia’s PM is not involved in any corruption deal and will not be, we will ensure equal rules of the game for all, it’s your choice to use this or not”, PM Pashinyan said.

