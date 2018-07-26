Active fight underway against corruption: PM Pashinyan meets Armenian businessmen in St. Petersburg

PETERSBURG, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in St. Petersburg, Russia on a working visit on July 26. PM Pashinyan met with dozens of Armenian businessmen from north-west region of Russia.

“I want to invite all businessmen to Armenia to conduct an economic activity, for which all previously existing obstacles are eliminated and do not exist anymore. Another emphasis is also worth mentioning: among these obstacles, perhaps the most important has been and somehow still remains the corruption, although generally speaking it is said that there is no corruption in Armenia anymore, there are just some remnants. I assure you that today there is an active fight against corruption which will continue”, PM Pashinyan said, adding that the fight against corruption deals with some companies, and it’s important for the government that this fight is not perceived and interpreted as a campaign against the business. “For us it’s important to clearly draw that line that our fight cannot be against the business. We guarantee the security of investments”, the PM said, adding that the government has only one condition for investments: it is expected that the business activity should be legal.

According to the Armenian PM, the state is interested in creation of new jobs and increase of state revenues. “A week later when I was elected Prime Minister, I officially announced at the meetings with the businessmen that from now on any business is free of any corruption duty. I also rule out that there will be an attempt of interference somehow towards any company at a local level”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Commenting on the role of the new Diaspora, the Armenian PM said the latter sends huge amounts of money to Armenia within the logic of support, charity, since the late 80s, which is appreciable and plays vital role for Armenia. On behalf of the Armenian people and state, the PM thanked for this and added that these sums must be invested in the economic activity. “We want to provide you an opportunity to come and run a business in Armenia, gain profit and bring profit to the people and the state. We want you to earn money in Armenia, our goal is for the possibility of earning money in Armenia to be within a broad availability domain, rather than for a narrow circle. The business field should be available to many, and today we are able to ensure that. We hear opinions according to which the business took a break and waits for the upcoming elections. I want to state that the changes that took place in Armenia are irreversible, only the power which relies on the logic of the values of the revolution, can conduct an activity in Armenia, there will be no anti-revolution in Armenia and I consider myself the guarantor of it. Time is expensive, and I urge you not to lose that time”, PM Pashinyan said, but didn’t rule out that there are problems in laws. He informed that today the government is working on making reforms in the Tax Code, tries to make the field honest, fair and also to regulate the legislation.

