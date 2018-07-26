Ex-President Robert Kocharyan’s questioning over 2008 March 1 case is over

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Ex-President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan’s questioning over 2008 March 1 case has been concluded in the Special Investigative Service, the SIS told Armenpress.

As earlier it was reported, CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov is also currently being questioned at the Special Investigative Service over the March 1 case.

Robert Kocharyan has been invited for questioning over the March 1 case.

His office requested for the questioning to be videotaped. Head of the Special Investigative Service Sasun Khachatryan told reporters that the questioning will be videotaped, but will not be public.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan