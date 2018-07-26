Minister Suren Papikyan to pay three-day working visit to Syunik province

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of territorial administration and development Suren Papikyan on July 27 will pay a three-day working visit to Syunik province, the ministry told Armenpress.

On the sidelines of the visit the minister will have a meeting at the Goris municipality with Artsakh’s state minister Grigori Martirosyan, minister of agriculture Jirayr Mirzoyan, as well as Artsakh MPs. Thereafter, minister Papikyan will attended the opening ceremony of Verishen-Akner renovated bridge, then will introduce acting leader of Kapan community to the staff, will have meetings with the city council members, staff and administrative leaders of the settlements.

Minister Suren Papikyan will also visit several communities of the province where he will meet with the locals, community leaders, city council members and etc.

