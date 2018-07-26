Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-07-18

YEREVAN, 26 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.13 drams to 481.01 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.59 drams to 563.36 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.64 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.47 drams to 634.36 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 53.85 drams to 19044.94 drams. Silver price up by 0.92 drams to 240.71 drams. Platinum price up by 34.44 drams to 13005.92 drams.