EU supports Armenia’s reforms in healthcare field – Ambassador Świtalski

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan had a meeting with Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, to discuss the cooperation with the Union in the healthcare sector, the ministry told Armenpress.

“I am full of hope that the bilateral partnership in the healthcare field will be boosted”, minister Torosyan said at the meeting, attaching great importance to the EU’s support to the reforms in the public administration system.

In his turn the EU Ambassador was interested in the priority steps in the healthcare field, and in response minister Torosyan in particular highlighted the reforms in the primary healthcare system, as well as the early prevention of several diseases, including the cancer. A special importance was attached to the ongoing steps for installation of e-health system and the EU support mechanisms on this direction.

“The EU supports the Armenian government’s reforms and is ready to contribute to solving the agenda issues in the healthcare system depending on the outlined priorities”, Piotr Świtalski said.

