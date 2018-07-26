President Sarkissian meets class 2018 graduates of Leadership School

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with graduates of class 2018 of the Leadership School today, the president’s office said.

The students had a frank conversation with the president, and discussed prospects of the country’s development, existing challenges, issues concerning the Diaspora and much more.

Sarkissian said that having a vision of development of the state is very significant. “We must develop not only our vision, but also understand in which direction and in what way will the world develop in the future 20-30 years, and where will we stand in this process. In line with the vision, we must have a plan which will clearly mention the areas providing progress, and we must maximally encourage the development of these areas,” the president said.

Sarkissian emphasized the role of the younger generation as leaders of tomorrow, and attached importance to their potential, urging the youth to have active participation in the development of the country.

