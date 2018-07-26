Armenia’s minister of Diaspora to depart for United States on 12-day visit

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Diaspora minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan will be in the United States July 27 – August 7 on a working visit. The minister will visit Los Angeles, New York City and Boston.

Hayrapetyan will have meetings with executives and representatives of national political parties, pan-Armenian institutions, community youth, cultural and professional unions, charity foundations and religious structures.

At the invitation of Glendale Mayor Zareh Sinanian, Hayrapetyan will participate in the groundbreaking ceremony of the Armenian-American Museum within the visit to Los Angeles.

A meeting-discussion with Armenian-American businessmen and philanthropists will also be organized. Hayrapetyan will deliver a press conference at the Consulate General in LA to conclude the visit.

On July 30, an open meeting with the local Armenian community will be held at the Glendale City Hall, organized by the Consulate General of Armenia in LA.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan