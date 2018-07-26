Armenian ambassador, Romanian education minister ink cooperation deal

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Romania Sergei Minasyan and Romania’s education minister Valentin Popa signed a cooperation plan between Armenia’s ministry of education and science and Romania’s national education ministry, the foreign ministry said.

The document implies information exchange over education experience, structure of education systems, content and organization, organize exchange of experts, implementation of projects of mutual interest, encourage cooperation between schools, as well as direct cooperation between universities.

The ambassador and the minister also discussed opportunities for deepening future cooperation of academic and university circles.

