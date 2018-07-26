Midterm spending plan doesn’t include wage, pension raise yet – finance minister

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. The government doesn’t have a decision to raise salaries and pensions in next year’s budget yet, finance minister Atom Janjughazyan told reported.

He says a raise isn’t yet planned in the version of the mid-term spending which is currently under discussion.

He told reporters to study the documents, which include expected indicators for 2019, when asked whether or not social spending is increased.

Speaking about the increase in defense spending, the finance minister said it is a reasonable increase linked with the GDP.

