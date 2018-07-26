Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 July

Deputy minister of agriculture to step down


YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Deputy minister of agriculture Armen Harutyunyan has resigned.

The government’s press service told ARMENPRESS that the Prime Minister has accepted the resignation.

Harutyunyan will formally step down from August 10.

