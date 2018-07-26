Ex-President Robert Kocharyan’s questioning over 2008 unrest to be videotaped

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. The questioning of former President Robert Kocharyan (in office 1998-2008), scheduled for today, will be videotaped but not made public, Special Investigative Service director Sasun Khachatryan told reporters today.

Khachatryan refused to comment whether or not there are sufficient grounds to charge the former president.

He said anyone, without exception, will be held to account if proven guilty.

Kocharyan has been summoned for an interview amid the ongoing investigation into the March 1, 2008 case.

March 1 refers to the 2008 post-election unrest, when mass protests turned violent and claimed several lives on both sides – security forces and protesters.

